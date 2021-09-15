Bauchi First Lady Partners UNIMAD, Kadpoly on Entrepreneurship Education

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The wife of the Bauchi State Governor, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Maiduguri and Kaduna Polytechnic on entrepreneurship education.

While signing the MoU with Almuhibba Institute, which she founded, she stated that the institute is affiliated with the two institutions to award diploma and postgraduate education.

The governor’s wife said education should be the priority of every human being, pointing out that whosoever wants to be wealthy and become a leader must become educated.

She said, “We have recognised the potential of the university and the Kaduna Polytechnic, which are fully entrenched in entrepreneurship development. Therefore, we felt the need to associate with them and add value in creating future entrepreneurs. The signing of this MoU with Almuhibba Institute is aimed at nurturing the students for their future endeavours and promote entrepreneurship culture among the youth of Bauchi State and Nigeria.”

In their separate remarks, the Vice-Chancellor University of Maiduguri, represented by Dr. Sheriff Umar and the Rector of Kaduna Polytechnic, represented by Dr. Nasiru Bello, Head of Kaduna Polytechnic Consultancy Services, expressed delight on the official signing of the MoU and encouraged the institute to ensure that it activates the MoU

“For us, teaching entrepreneurship has been one of the core components in all of our curriculum because we want to train students to make a difference in their lives through skill knowledge and value-based education,” Sheriff said.

Representatives of tertiary institutions in Bauchi witnessed the occasion.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

