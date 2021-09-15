ATTENTION: TORO GENERAL HOSPITAL

I want to appeal to the Bauchi State government, Ministry of Health, the state’s Hospital Management Board as well as the Department of State Services (DSS) to urgently verify and disclose to the public the whereabout of some sophisticated equipment of Toro General Hospital.

This came as result of the ongoing controversies generated among Toro populace that there are unscrupulous elements who are auctioning the hospital equipment through the backdoor, claiming to have got permission from the state government.

What bothers the public is how government could order an auction of hospital equipment without providing an alternative at a time of a pandemic.

Consequently, the equipment auctioned added to the people’s predicament in Toro local government and beyond, as the facility had been shared by nearly four local governments.·

Presently, people have to rush to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital and Specialist Hospital in Bauchi metropolis before getting an adequate medical attention, including emergency cases.

Considering the above, we want the Bauchi State government, ministry of health as well as the state Hospital Management Board to tell the public why the general hospital equipment was auctioned.

Comrade Toro, Toro LGA, Bauchi state

