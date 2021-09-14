Inkblot Productions, Film One Entertainment Release Trailer for Adia’s ‘Charge and Bail’

The trailer for the Nollywood Director Uyoyou Adia’s upcoming blockbuster movie, ‘Charge and Bail’, is a sight to behold, which is set to hit the big screens on October 15, 2021.

The movie is an original creation brought to life by the collaborative effort of Inkblot Productions and FilmOne Entertainment, making it the seventh film produced by the powerful duo.

So far, the trailer has been widely accepted by the public as social media has already set official hashtag #ChargeAndBailMovie with an expectant audience tweeting their excitement having recognised some of their favourite stars featured in the movie.

Speaking on the plot of Charge and Bail, the Director, Adia, revealed that: “It’s an exciting story about a young woman in Nigeria seeking to find herself in a place where she least expects. It’s a story that resonates deeply with me and will resonate with the Nigerian audience too.

“Leaving its audience with many varying emotions, suspense, and incessant curiosity, the storyline has the upper hand as it relates to the lives of many Nigerian youths navigating life changes.”

Zainab Balogun manifests the role of Boma, a lawyer from a well-to-do family, who is on her one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) service in a ‘charge and bail’ firm owned by two brothers Dotun (Stan Nze) and Wole (Femi and bail firm owned by two brothers Dotun (Stan Nze) and Wole (Femi Adebayo).

Also starring in the movie are Folu Storms, Tope Olowoniyan, and Eso Dike. Comedians, Craze Clown and Chigul, played two characters superbly that put many audiences tight on their seats. Our all-time veterans still killing it in the acting world, Bimbo Manuel and Chris Iheuwa, who leave no stones unturned.

One character that many look forward to see in the movie is the rave of the moment, current Big Brother Naija housemate, Pere Egbi, who obviously shot the movie before going into the #BBNaija house.

It is worthy to note that Inkblot and Film One have been consistent in delivering some of Nigeria’s highest-ranking movies of the decade, including ‘The Wedding Party Series’, ‘The Arbitration’, ‘The Set Up and New Money’, among others. The trailer for ‘Charge and Bail’ has proved that the duo are yet again delivering nothing but the best in Nollywood.