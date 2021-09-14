FG Moves to Implement National Cybersecurity Policy

*To begin sector-wide sensitisation workshop

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The federal government has begun moves to implement the new National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS) 2021.

The Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) announced plans for the implementation at the end of the 7th Meeting of the Cybercrime Advisory Council convened on Monday by the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd).

The nation has battled an upsurge in cybercrimes, a situation that has led to the arrest and conviction of over 1,200 Nigerian youths in recent times.

The preponderance of fake news items on social media has also raised concerns as security forces battle insurgency and armed banditry.

A statement issued by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) said the council, in pursuant to its mandate under the Cybercrime Act 2015, discussed the modalities for the implementation of the new National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy (NCPS) 2021.

The council deliberated on the development of a protection plan for Critical National Information Infrastructure (CNII) and updated the modalities for the upcoming cybersecurity sensitisation programme.

“The 7th Meeting of the National Advisory Council reviewed emerging risks in the cyberspace and discussed modalities to facilitate and strengthen ongoing initiatives towards the implementation of the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy 2021.

“The Office of the National Security Adviser updated the council on the identification, designation and protection of critical national information infrastructure as specified in the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Protection etc) Act 2015”, it said.

Consequently, the council deliberated on the development of a protection plan and guidelines for the already identified critical national information infrastructure.

The statement signed by the Head, Strategic Communication, Mr Zakari Usman, stated that as part of ongoing initiatives to achieve the strategic objectives of the NCPS 2021, the ONSA briefed the council on the progress made towards the planning of the three-month cybersecurity sensitisation workshops across seven sectors from September to December 2021.

The sectors include telecommunications, defence and security, education, finance and capital market, energy, professional organisations, the private sector and judiciary.

“The workshop series will provide information, strengthen cybersecurity governance and coordination, and build the capacity of relevant stakeholders on their responsibilities under the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy. “The workshops will also sensitise stakeholders on the expected deliverables, projected timelines and key performance indicators as required in the action plan for the strategy implementation”, it said.

The statement affirmed that the national cybersecurity sensitisation programme will commence with the defence and security sector on 15 and 16 September 2021.

The workshop for other sectors would be conducted every fortnight till the first week of December 2021.

President Muhammadu Buhari launched the National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy on February 23, 2021, following the implementation and review of the maiden National Cybersecurity Policy and Strategy.

Following the launch, the policy document was widely disseminated to federal ministries, departments and agencies, private organisations and relevant stakeholders for implementation.

