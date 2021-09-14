Edmark Unveils Block-chained Smarty City Development

Edmark City Development Company Limited marked a significant milestone in continuing efforts to create and build a space for a happy community in Nigeria as they celebrated the Grand Ground Breaking Ceremony of Edmark City, Nigeria’s first ever blockchained fuelled smarty city development.

At the formal announcement of the grand ground breaking held recently at the Edmark Podium, Ikeja several key stakeholders spoke extensively about this new development milestone, which yearns to be one of a kind amidst outstanding structures in Lagos.

The construction of this edifice has commenced and its opportune to give everyone a place to work, live, play and shop. Present at the event was Kehinde Osinaike – GM Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, Dr. Idris Salako, Mr. Osifuye Adesanya Olufunmilayo

The project, Edmark said, is part of the opportunity to re-invest the funds from their multi-level marketing (MLM) business under the umbrella of Edmark International (Nigeria).

The company envisions Edmark City as the first iconic Smart City and blockchain-powered real estate in Africa.

“Cities are becoming smarter and will continue to do so in the coming years. As we embrace modernisation, Smart City developments and technology can result in better living by improving safety, health and the environment, reducing costs and boosting the economy,” explains the company’s Founder and Chairman, Mr. Sam Low Ban Chai.

Continuing his vision of Edmark’s intention in Nigeria, Mr. Low shared, “Nigeria remains pivotal towards the growth of Edmark in Africa, and we remain invested to see its people and communities prosper through our vision and products that promoted healthy holistic well-being. As a mean to give back to the people of Nigeria, Edmark remains in the country to continually contribute in infrastructure development and human resources. We see a long and bright future here in Nigeria.”

According to the Chief Operations Officer of Edmark in Nigeria, Mr. Bien Wapanio, “globally, transition to smarter cities is already happening in many places around the world. According to a study, the global smart cities market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 18.9% from 2019 to 2025 to reach $237.6 billion.

This projected growth demonstrates how seriously cities are taking the transition to become smart cities. Over the coming years, we’ll see many new smart cities and innovations emerge. And we at Edmark Group of Companies, aims to be part of this change towards a dream living future for all.”

