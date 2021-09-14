APC Appoints Adamu, Dogara, Others into National Reconciliation Committee

By Adedayo Akinwale

Despite the threat by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that it was compiling the lists of litigants, the party has approved the composition of a National Reconciliation Committee to reconcile aggrieved members of the party.

The constitution of the committee became pertinent following the increasing number of litigations instituted by aggrieved members against the party.

This, however, was part of the troubleshooting strategy adopted by the party to ensure that cases instituted against the party by aggrieved members are withdrawn.

The National Secretary,

Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, in a statement issued Tuesday, said a date for the inauguration of the committee would be communicated to the public.

According to him, “The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni, has approved the composition of a National Reconciliation Committee for the party.

“The committee has Senator Abdullahi Adamu as Chairman and Otunba Moses Adeyemo as Secretary, while Senator George Akume, Sullivan Chime, Ali Saad Birnin Kudu, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Alhaji Suleiman Argungu, Dr. (Mrs.) Oluranti Adebule and Dr. Beta Edu are members.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

