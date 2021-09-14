A Week After, Whereabouts of Kidnapped A’Ibom Senator Unknown

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The where about of the former Senator that Represented the Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Nelson Effiong, has remained unknown a week after he was kidnapped.

Effiong, one-time Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, was abducted by gunmen in his sit-out along Oron Road on September 7, 2021, after several persons were injured in gun shut operation.

A younger brother to the kidapped ex-senator, Mr. Eyoh Effiong, revealed to journalists yesterday that the family is yet to be contacted by the kidnappers about a week when the incident occurred.

He said: “The people that abducted him have not contacted the family yet. We are hoping that maybe within this week we will hear from them (abductor), but for now nothing, we have not heard anything.”

The State Police Command is yet to make any arrest by the time of filling this report; but stressed that the command has put in place a man hunt to trail the hoodlums.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Odiko Macdon, assured the family and the general public that the command would continue to trail the hoodlums.

“We are yet to make any arrest, the command is still investigating.” he said.

