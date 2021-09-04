Rohr Gives Reason for Awoniyi’s World Cup Qualifiers Snub

Gernot Rohr has revealed that the number of options available to him in Nigeria’s attack was why Taiwo Awoniyi is not included in the latest Super Eagles team.

The German-tactician named a 30-man squad for Nigeria’s World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde, but there was no place for the in-form Awoniyi.

Awoniyi has finally found his feet at Union Berlin- a club he joined permanently from Liverpool this summer following a successful loan spell.

The 23-year-old has been one of Nigeria’s best players in the new European football season. Awoniyi has scored five goals for Union Berlin in six games this season, including three in three Bundesliga matches.

But despite his brilliant start to the season, Rohr could not find a place for him in the Super Eagles squad that took on Liberia yesterday and will take Cape Verde on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of the clash against the Lone Stars, Rohr revealed he could not call up Awoniyi because of the options available to him.

“There are people calling for Awoniyi and other players. We can only invite three strikers. We already have Osimhen, Onuachu and Moffi,” Rohr told the Nigerian media ahead of the match against Liberia.

“There’s also Kelechi Iheanacho, which makes it difficult for Awoniyi. He’s a good player, he will surely get his chance,” he added.

The Super Eagles kicked off their 2022 World Cup Qualifying campaign with a home clash against Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium yesterday.

