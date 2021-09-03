COVID-19: Bauchi Urges Media to Champion Campaign of COVID-19 Vaccination

By Segun Awofadeji

The Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (BASPHCDA) has urged the media to champion the campaign on the importance of taking the COVID-19 vaccine, saying some people in the state are still reluctant about receiving the vaccination.

The Executive Chairman of BASPHCDA, Dr. Rilwanu Mohammed, who stated this yesterday during a one-day media orientation meeting on COVID-19 phase two vaccination exercise held at the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) in the state, said the state recently received additional supply of AstraZeneca vaccine, which were distributed across the state.

Rilwanu said 2,000 doses were sent to one of the LGAs in the state but only 30 were administered as some people refused to accept it.

He stated that the aim of the meeting was to equip the media with adequate information on the COVID-19 vaccination situation so that they can enlighten the public, thereby disabusing the minds of those who have misconceptions concerning the vaccination.

“One of our health workers who took the doses there reported that some of the well-to-do members of the community are trying to induce them with money just to fill the vaccination cards for them instead of taking the jabs, but the good thing is that she refused to listen to them.

“Some dignitaries are sending messages from Abuja to our health workers to get the vaccination cards across to them without taking the jabs. We will not allow that in the state; everybody must take the jab before getting the cards.

“The COVID-19 Taskforce Chairman, Senator Baba Tela, is saddened by the turn of event, and has directed us to immediately take actions and ensure that everything possible is done to sensitise the people to accept the vaccination,” he said

The chairman of the health agency said there are various misconceptions regarding the potency of the vaccines, pointing out that the vaccine has undergone laboratory process before they were approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for administration to the public.

“The media has a significant impact on the success of the vaccination exercise, your education, information and sensitisation efforts will make the people understand everything about the exercise. The media is a powerful tool to get the vaccination accepted,” he added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

