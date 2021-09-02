NCC Reaffirms Nigeria’s State of Readiness for 5G Rollout, Lauds Industry’s Competition

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, has said the commission is ready for the implementation of government’s decision to roll out 5G across the country.

NCC’s reaffirmation is coming after the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, recently revealed the federal government’s position on the deployment of 5G networks in Nigeria.

Danbatta who also lauded the thriving healthy competition in the telecommunications industry, which he said contributed to the reduction in the prices of data in the country, further said the reduction in the cost of data would help drive faster adoption of 5G, when it is eventually rolled out.

Danbatta who spoke during the reception of the newly posted Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Mr. Bitrus Bako Nabasu, in Abuja recently, said the commission as a federal government agency, had always aligned its position and plan with the federal government.

According to Danbatta, “On the 5G, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has spoken about the federal government’s position to deploy 5G network as soon as possible. Our state of readiness is very high. There’s an auction committee for 5G with a deployment plan ready. As you know, without a plan you cannot have a successful deployment.

“All we are asking is additional spectrum to be allocated by the National Frequency Management Council (NFMC). Of course some of these spectrums are ready but we have to get the federal government’s approval to go ahead with the auctions,” Danbatta said.

His presentation at the reception ceremony, touched on the enabling laws and mandates of the commission, its structure as well his scorecards among others.

Intimating the new Permanent Secretary on the forthcoming book launch of the commission scheduled to take place next month, Danbatta noted that the book, which is technical in nature, would provide more insight into the workings of NCC under his watch.

“I have spoken about the first Strategic Vision Plan (SVP), comprising NCC’s 8 agenda items. The SVP has come to the end and we have written a book providing documented progress we have made while implementing it. I am pleased to inform you that the book will be unveiled on 7th September, 2021,” Danbatta disclosed.

While commending the minister for his efforts toward resolving some of the perennial challenges in the industry especially the Right of Way (RoW) charges, Danbatta urged governments at every level to respect the resolution of the National Economic Council on the harmonised RoW charges, to enable the industry to continue to grow and prosper.

“The commission will continue to put in its best in the discharge of its mandate, especially in facilitating the deployment of broadband infrastructure, which is central to diversifying the Nigerian economy and national development.

“It’s our belief also that the communications industry, under the leadership of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, will experience more quantum leap and retain its current flagship role in the telecommunication space,” Danbatta said.

