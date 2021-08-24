CJN Urges Judicial Officers to Keep to the Law

Steve Aya

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, has charged judicial officers and Kadis to be impartial in all their undertakings, and to conduct their affairs within the ambit of the law.

The CJN stated this while swearing-in the acting Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory, Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf and five Kadis of the FCT Sharia Court of Appeal in Abuja.

While congratulating the newly appointed officers, Justice Muhammad admonished them to generously apply both human and material resources at their disposal, devoid of sentiments The CJN also urged them not to allow the weight of their responsibilities, to weigh them down in the course of their stewardship.

The five new Kadis who were sworn-in were: Salisu Garba, Bashir Dan’Maisule, Muhammad Sadisu, Lawal Sule and Abdullah Adam Al-llory.

Justice Baba-Yusuf was born on June 1st, 1962, in the Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State. He joined the services of the Judiciary in 1985 as a Magistrate Grade 2, and was appointed as a High Court Judge in 1998.

