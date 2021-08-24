Buhari Mourns Senator Durojaiye

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the family of the late Senator Olabiyi Durojaiye, describing the demise of the elder statesman as a great loss to the nation.

The President, in a release issued Tuesday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, also condoled with the government and people of Ogun State, as well as friends and political associates on the loss of the man he called, “a dogged fighter for democracy, an activist, a nationalist and an indispensable member of the financial community.”

President Buhari noted that Senator Durojaiye’s imprints were always visible where he worked as a Director of the Central Bank of Nigeria, at the Mint, and as Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission, stressing that he remained an epitome of professionalism, integrity, kindness and humility.

According to him, the late Senator Durojaiye’s commitment to democratic ideals was never in doubt, recalling the prominent roles he played as a member of NADECO in fighting for justice towards the actualisation of the memorable June 12 election.

As the President prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed, he urged the family to take solace in the fact that their patriarch lived a life of inspiration and impacted positively on the community and national landscapes.

