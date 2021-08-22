FCTA Showers 37 Edo 2020 Medalists with Cash

Olawale Ajimotokanin Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has rewarded all the 37 athletes that won medals at the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF), held from April 2to 14, 2020 in Benin, Edo State with cash totaling N8.5 million.

The FCT harvested 6 gold, 15 silver and 16 bronze medals to finish 16th on the medal table.

The athletes were feted at an impressive award night hosted by the FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Tijani Aliyu at the Centre for Arts and Culture.

Each gold medalist went home with N400,000, silver medalist N250,000 while each bronze medalist received N150,000.

The FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, who represented the FCT Minister of State, assured all stakeholders that the administration would build on the accomplishment at Edo 2020 by aiming for a better outing at the 21st edition of the National Sports Festival that comes up in 2022 in Delta State.

He said the FCTA camped and provided an enabling environment that enabled the athletes to flourish during the sports festival.

On his part, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, who was the Guest of Honour at the reception commended FCTA and state governments for feting their athletes that excelled at the Sports Festival.

“I am proud to identify with the athletes here several months after the Edo 2020. I see states still celebrating and rewarding the athletes. We see Bayelsa, Edo, Delta, Plateau celebrating their athletes. That is the regime we want where governors will be celebrating their athletes.

“The future of our sports development is in the hands of these young ones,” Dare said.

