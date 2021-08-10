‘Nigerians Need a President Who Can Unite Country, Tackle Insecurity’

John Shiklam

The Chairman of the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph Hayab, has stated that in 2023, the presidency of Nigeria should not be about age or region, but a leader who can unite the country and make things work regardless of other factors.

In a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna, Hayab maintained that those talking about age and region are out to promote an agenda that would further divide the country.

He said: “What Nigerians need is a leader that can deliver the goods and take the country out of its present security and economic challenges.”

Hayab said CAN is opposed to the unhealthy development, and urged Nigerians “not to allow these short-sighted and selfish considerations to becloud their reasoning.

“Nigerians today simply need a leader that can deliver the goods, unite the country and take us out of our economic woes and security challenges.

“Those coming out to talk about the age and region of our next president are only out to start an agenda that will further divide us and put Nigeria in a more difficult situation.

“Our association, therefore, wishes to warn the country against these unhealthy moves and also to appeal to Nigerians not to allow these short-sighted and selfish considerations to becloud our reasoning.

“We have elected leaders in the past because of some of these considerations but it only ends with regrets and lack of progress.”

Hayab, who doubles as the vice chairman of the CAN in the 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), further said: “Those who have been misleading us with these parochial views anytime elections are around the corners have started a new game, which we must all resist and never give them space.

“How long should we allow our country to be dancing back and forth when looking for a genuine leader?

“Every citizen that truly loves this country knows that we have suffered too long and need to shine our eyes.

“The age of whoever will become Nigeria’s leader should never be an issue for debate because Nigerians must never allow anyone that does not have good leadership credentials and capacity to be their leader just because he is a young or old person.”

The CAN chief said: “Our concern should be for everyone to look for a good and detribalised Nigerian who can fight insecurity, stop corruption, and move the country forward.”

A former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), had in a recent interview with ARISE NEWS suggested that the president of Nigeria should be within the age of 60.

