Biosafety Agency Reads Riot Act to Illegal Practitioners of GMOs

Gilbert Ekugbe

The federal government through the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) has sounded a note of warning to illegal practitioners of Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) in the country, noting that there are strict regulations in place to the practice of GMOs in Nigeria.

The Director-General of the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), Dr. Rufus Ebegba, explained that any involvement in the illegal practice of GMOs, could attract a fine of N2.5 million or five years imprisonment or both.

He made this disclosure at a sensitisation workshop on ‘GMO safety and regulations in Nigeria’ in Lagos recently to correct the misconception about the practice.

He denounced the claim that it was established to stop Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) and development of modern biotechnology in the country.

The agency, he stated, was instituted to ensure that Nigerians and the environment are safe from any adverse impact that GMOs may have on human health and the environment.

The workshop, which was in partnership with African Biosafety Network Enterprise (ABNE) was targeted at sensitising agriculture stakeholders on the state of Biosafety in Nigeria with regards to genetically modified organisms.

Ebegba said NBMA was established to promote the legal practice of biotechnology, maintaining that the concept of GMO was widely misinterpreted among Nigerians.

He assured that genetically modified crops were safe for consumption as opposed to the information widely circulated in the public domain that the technology was dangerous to human health.

He added that Nigeria need to follow in the steps of the western world, as they have incorporated genetic modification of crops to enhance food security in their various countries.

“Globally, safe science and technology have been known to be drivers of economic change the world over, Nigeria cannot afford to be left behind. That is why the Federal Government through NBMA makes sure it approves only safe application of modern biotechnology for the economic development of the country particularly in the agricultural sector,” he said.

He further noted that the federal government through NBMA is poised to protect the health of its citizens and the environment by providing case-by-case analysis of GMOs of the potential risk that may be associated with it.

On her part, Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, lauded the sensitization workshop, stating that it would go a long way in alleviating the fears of many as regards genetically modified foods.

Represented by Gbolahan Adekunle, she beckoned on the media to help with changing the mindset of the public, stating that with biotechnology, the agricultural sector is equipped to do more.

Director of Lagos State Bio-bank, Dr. Mutiu Bamidele, who represented the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, said the practice of GMO has been certified by the Federal Ministry of Health and assured of the safety of genetically modified crops.

He lauded the NMBA for putting the workshop in place adding that GMO foods imported into the country are not just accepted but are also tested to ensure they are of standard.

