Court Remands Chidinma, Another Suspect in Prison for Alleged Murder of Super TV CEO, Ataga

A Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday remanded a 21-year-old student, Chidinma Ojukwu and one other for 30 days at a correctional centre for alleged murder.

Ojukwu and Adedapo Quadri, 40, are facing trial for allegedly killing the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Mr Usifo Ataga.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Adedayo gave the order after the Prosecutor, Mr Cyril Ajifor appealed to the court to remand them to enable the police complete investigation.

Adedayo also ordered that the case file should be forwarded to the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 5 for mention.

Ajifor told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offences on June 16, at No. 19, Adewale Oshin St., Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Ajifor alleged that Ojukwu and Quadri, conspired to kill Ataga and stole his laptop, phones and cash valued at N3.8 million.

On arraignment on Monday, the police had brought Ojukwu, Quadri and five other defendants to court.

The other five defendants are, Onoh Ojukwu, 57; Obafemi Disu, 42; Chioma Egbuchi, 28; Olutayo Abayomi, 23; and Ifeoluwa Olowu, 24.

But the magistrate ruled that the prosecution should separate the charge of Ojukwu and Quadri from the other five defendants before arraignment.

The magistrate said Ojukwu and Quadri should be arraigned for conspiracy, murder and stealing while others should be rearranged for allegedly receiving stolen property, resisting public officers and attempt to pervert justice.

The prosecution separated the charges and appealed to the court that the other five defendants would be docked before the end of Monday’s sitting. (NAN)

