2023: Get Your PVC, Join Political Parties of Your Choice, Bauchi CAN Chairman Urges Members

By Segun Awofadeji

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bauchi State Chapter, Rev (Dr) Abraham Damina Dimeus, has called on Christians in the state to get themselves registered in the ongoing voters Registration process, saying that it is the only way they can participate in the election of leaders of their choices in the forthcoming elections in the country.

The CAN Chairman also corrected the erroneous impression that party politics was dirty and the Church should be far away from it saying that, “the Bible says that as Christians, we are the light of the world, we can only shine when we join the political process and participate effectively in the entrenchment of a good government”.

Dimeus reminded them that it was their civic responsibility to actively participate in the electoral process to enable them have a say in the way the country was managed by the elected leaders.

The cleric made the call while addressing members of the state chapter of the Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN) during their monthly meeting held at Bishara Baptist Church, Yandoka Road, Bauchi weekend.

He stressed that anyone who was claiming to be a Nigerian but refuses to get registered in the ongoing voters registration process was not patriotic and therefore should not complain about governance and elected leaders since he/she did not participate in the electoral process.

He also advised that they should be card-carrying members of any of the political parties in the country because according to him, that will give them added advantage of having a strong say in the party affairs.

The CAN chairman however warned against double registration which he said was criminal and can lead the culprit to jail just as he also warned that each person should belong to one political party and should avoid playing double membership which could spell doom.

On the resumption of work on the CAN centre, he assured that work will soon resume as everything needed to be done had been put in place o and final submission made expressing optimism that by the end of the year 2021, something significant must have been done on the structure.

He further said that arrangements had been concluded for the acquisition of land for a new Christian cemetery, saying that very soon government will pay the required amount and construct an access road to the place. He called on Christians in the state to remain law-abiding citizens and supportive of the government.

On the security situation in the country, he urged Christians to be vigilant and be security conscious as well as report any questionable actions and movements to the nearest security agencies.

Earlier, Rev Ezekiel Oyebode who presided over the meeting expressed happiness that the CAN Chairman found time to attend the meeting in spite of his tight schedule, stressing that it shows that he is a humble leader.

The renowned minister of God thanked the CAN for appointing two of the members of the CCN as a Director and an Adviser, assuring that CCN will remain supportive of the activities of CAN in the state.

