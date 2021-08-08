PFN President Mourns Rev Badejo

By Kemi Olaitan

The President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has described the former General Overseer of the Foursquare Church, Dr Wilson Badejo, as a forthright individual who served God with all his might.

Oke in a condolence message made available by his Media Office, said the news of Badejo’s death was shocking to the nation and the world, particularly to the Christian community.

According to him, the former General Overseer of the Foursquare Church, gave his all to the service of the Lord while alive, a development he added, enhanced the spread of the gospel to nations of the world.

The PFN President who is also the presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Ibadan, said no doubt that the passage of the deceased was painful and shocking, the worthy life he lived, would remain a challenge to the living.

“Rev Dr Wilson Badejo was a strong-willed man who pursued righteousness till he breathed his last. For everyone, death is a garb that will be worn by all at the appointed time. Though humanly speaking, one wouldn’t have wanted him to go now, however, God is the ultimate decider of when for everybody,” Bishop Oke noted.

He added that death should always serve as a lesson of reminder that nobody would live in the world forever lamenting that many in the society still behave as if they would never leave the planet earth.

“In the case of Rev Badejo, our joy and solace is that having fought a good fight of faith, he has gone to rest with our Lord Jesus Christ. And that’s what every Christian should work towards and crave for”, the cleric stated.

While commiserating with his family, Foursquare Church and the Christian body in the country, the PFN helmsman prayed that God would grant everyone concerned, the fortitude to bear his transition to glory.

