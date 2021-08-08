Buhari Mourns Ex-General Overseer of Foursquare Church, Rev Badejo

Says he was a dedicated servant of God

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the former General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Rev Wilson Badejo.

He has, therefore, sent condolence message to the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, and Christendom in general, over the passage of Rev Badejo, at the age of 74.

The President, in a release issued Sunday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, described the departed as “a dedicated servant of God, who led the Foursquare Gospel Church for 10 years, and was committed to standing in the gap for not just his organization, but Nigeria as a whole.”

President Buhari prayed that God will comfort the entire Badejo family, urging them to take solace in the fact that their father, a veterinary doctor, author, cleric, and public speaker, set a standard to be emulated by all and sundry.

