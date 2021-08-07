Gekko Gucci: Nigerian Musicians will Produce More Grammy Winners

Talented singer and songwriter, Gekko Gucci has said that the world should expect more Grammy’s from Nigerian musicians.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Lagos, on what it means to be unique as a Nigerian, he said “Nigerians are exceptional humans and trust me Nigerians will produce more Grammy winners”, said Gekko Gucci.

Born Omobo Samuel on May 30, 1994, Gekko Gucci is a singer-songwriter and performing artist who hails from Delta State.

His designated genre of music is Afro-pop/Afrobeats with a blend of Afro-swing and Soukous. In 2020, he released “Aye” featuring Headies-nominated T-classic. The record was produced by Grammy-winning producer, Rexxie.

Earlier this year, he released “Night and Day” produced by FreshVDM who has made beats for Davido, Mayorkun, Peruzzi, and more.

His music encompasses topics of love and the everyday realities of the average 20-something Nigerian. Sometimes, he’s in touch with his feelings, and sometimes, he’s filled with promises. Other times, he simply wants to tell his stories without drawbacks.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

