FG Urges States to Domesticate Relevant Economic Policies

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, has advised sub-national governments to continue to support, replicate and domesticate germane economic policies of the federal government in their respective states to ensure developmental consolidation, impactful deliverables and huge successes.

She called for a collective spirit and aspiration in building a nation of everyone’s dreams, especially for the upcoming generation in particular, and the world at large, by ensuring trans-economic development of all sectors of the economy that will support job/wealth creation and unimpaired operational security across board.

Ahmed spoke at a meeting of the 20th National Council on Development Planning (NCDP) in Maiduguri, Borno State, organised by her ministry in collaboration with the Borno State Government.

The NCDP is a meeting of states’ commissioners for budget and economic planning organised annually to serve as a veritable platform for senior officials of the federal and state ministries, representatives of the organised private sector, development partners and civil society organisations.

It is designed for such stakeholders to engage in technical discussions on contemporary economic policy issues in order to come up with effective and functional approaches towards enhancing economic management processes at both federal and sub-national levels.

The minister stated that the theme of the 20th NCDP meeting is ‘Managing the Nigerian Economy for Sustainable Development in a Challenging Environment: The Way Forward’ which was carefully crafted to address the numerous challenges being faced by the Nigerian environment in recent times.

She said: “It is noteworthy that the objective of this 20th NCDP meeting is for the delegates to discuss deeply on the best adoptable approaches towards effective management of the nation’s economy to foster equitable economic development across the states of federation even in the face of challenges in the country.

“In the light of this, I want to urge the honourable commissioners of budget and economic planning, states’ permanent secretaries, key stakeholders, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, I enjoin you to continue to support and replicate/domesticate the germane economic policies of the federal government in your respective states for developmental consolidation, impactful deliverables and enormous successes.

“Let us all rise together in one spirit and aspiration and build the Nigeria of our dreams especially for the upcoming generation in particular, and the world at large, by ensuring trans-economic development of all sectors of economy that will aid in job creation, wealth creation and unimpaired/operational security across board.”

She implored the stakeholders to ensure maximum utilisation of the period of discussions and contribute immensely to the deliberations in order to chart the best ways forward towards actualising the economic aspirations of Nigeria as the giant of Africa.

