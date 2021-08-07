Coscharis Motors Unveils All New Jaguar F Pace to Media

Bennett Oghifo

It was one of the highlights of the fair when the leading auto dealership in Nigeria, Coscharis Motors Plc recently introduced the all new Ford Explorer at the recently held 2021 Lagos Motor Fair, which took place at the Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos. Coscharis’s participation at this edition of the Motor Fair was in a bid to ensure customers get the opportunity to experience the new Ford Explorer among other Ford variants on display.

Speaking at the fair ground, Abiona Babarinde, General Manager, Marketing & Corporate Communications, Coscharis Group expressed excitement at the company’s participation in the fair. In his words, “we are excited to showcase all the variants of our Ford brand at this fair to the delight of everyone that visited our stand; most especially the new Ford Explorer on display with all its unique features that has been one of the most sorted after through the duration of the fair and beyond.”

“The platform equally was a perfect place where we showcased the Ford Escape that is currently on a special promotional discount – nearly up to two million naira for every purchase, amongst other packages.

“To complete the total package we offered at the fair was to give finance scheme support to discerning prospects as a way to ease

STAY CHARGED

Up to 9 available power points, including 2 new USB-C outlets, are located throughout the All-New EXPLORER interior to help keep everyone’s devices charged and ready to go.

Driver-Assist Technology

The Explorer features as standard a series of driver-assist technology including: Auto-on/off headlamps, Hill Start Assist, Apple CarPlayTM/Android Auto/AppLink 3.0, Reverse sensing system, Lane-keeping System, Auto high-beam headlamps, Auto hold, Pedestrian detection, Forward collision warning, Dynamic brake support, Post-collision braking, EcoCoach and Intelligent Oil-Life Monitor.

Go further

You can go further with the Ford Protect which offers a holistic suite of service, maintenance, warranty and roadside-assistance products aimed at keeping the vehicle in perfect working condition in addition to a 3-yr/100 000km Comprehensive Warranty.

Coscharis Motors Plc has the exclusive franchise for Ford brands in Nigeria with Ford dedicated sales showrooms, parts and Aftersales workshops in all the six geopolitical zones.

