Platini P Bags New Record Deal

Afropop famous internationally recognised music maestro, Platini Nemeye aka Platini P has signed a record deal with One Percent International Management Services.

This was made known at a press briefing to unveil the international act in Abuja. Speaking during the press conference, the Executive Director/Operations One percent international management Services Ltd, Chief Sir Mike Obienyo explained that their aim is to take the label and the artist to the greatest height, while promising to feature some of the biggest names in global music.

“Our major goal is building bridges across Africa and beyond through the discovery and promotion of entertainment, culture and tourism,” he revealed. Best known for his quote “Conquer or Die”, Platini P says music is what gives him joy and he’s ready to spread that throughout the world.

He concluded thus, “Music is my thing, I do it effortlessly and it’s what gives me joy. I’m ready to change the face of music across the globe and I want to use this medium to thank my management for finding me worthy to be part of the team.”

