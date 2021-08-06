NAOWA Inaugurates Inter-command Competition for Quality Education among Students

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Chairperson of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) 81 Division Chapter, Mrs. Oghenerukevwe Fejokwu, recently inaugurated the inter-command school game to promote quality education for children and wards of the Nigeria Army serving within 81 Division in Lagos State.

The chairperson said this at the opening ceremony of the competition held at the Nigerian Army Ikeja Cantonment, as the contest aims to enhance knowledge and foster cooperation among the students across command schools.

Fejokwu said: “It is gratifying that we have this unique opportunity as a platform to organise command schools within 81 Division area of responsibility for a competition of this nature.”

She emphasised that the competition is in accordance with her mandate as the chairperson of NAOWA 81 Division Chapter of providing humanitarian service.

“This competition can be seen as my humble contribution to promotion of quality education for the benefit of children and wards of Nigerian Army personnel serving within 81 Division area of responsibility.”

While noting its relevance as a credible platform to encourage peer review among the school and to showcase the inherent talents among the students, Fejokwu added that the competition would further array the beauty in cultural diversity.

Speaking also, the Special Guest and First Lady of Lagos State, Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, acknowledged education as the bedrock as well as paramount to the success of children.

She added: “The rate at which students misbehave in the society these days is a call for concern and as such I want to use this opportunity to thank the Nigerian Army for not only protecting the lives and properties of the citizens, but also providing a conducive atmosphere of learning for children and communities around the barracks.”

According to Sanwo-Olu, represented by Mr. Sobowale Safiudeen, command schools everywhere in the country are known for sound teaching and discipline which is the bedrock of the Nigerian army.

“This competition is to encourage our children that education pays and as such they have to read their books, and listen to their parents,” she implored the participants including teachers and students from various command schools.

The schools present at the maiden edition were: Command Secondary school Ikeja, Command Day School Ipaja, Command Secondary school Oshodi, Command Secondary School Ojo, Command Children School Bonny Cantonment, and Command Secondary School Yaba.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

