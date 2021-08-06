Helen Adebayo: Social Media Has Played a Huge Role in Our Success Stories

It often comes as a surprise to many that the growing popularity of Infinity Hair Lounge was without any input from brand ambassadors, which is the trend in the industry. In a recent statement, the Chief Executive Officer of the brand, Helen Busayo Adebayo insisted that the use of brand ambassadors is not in the immediate plan of the outfit. The brand, however, has deployed the social media to maximum effect, she confirmed, claiming: “After referrals, social media is my second breakthrough. It has indeed played a huge role in success stories. Social media will work for any entrepreneur if used properly.”

On what makes Infinity Hair Lounge unique, Helen Adebayo said: “Anyone who knows me, knows I’m a perfectionist. We offer top-notch services in an environment that is conducive and relaxing as much as possible. That is one. Two, we are renowned for our hair revamp service. We daily improve our expertise on how to restore damaged hair and make them look anew. This is our edge over the competition.”

The beauty lounge, located inside Abuja is set to expand, a development described as “long overdue” by its CEO. “But for the Covid-19 pandemic, 2020 was a year we earmarked for expansion and training. But it turned out as a tough year, what with social distancing, quarantine and lockdown. And because salon services are essentials for women, we were affected. Thankfully, Infinity Hair and Beauty Lounge has faithful customers who stood by us and helped us weather the storms of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.” She stated.

The Infinity Beauty Lounge boss, who had prior corporate experience in human resources and as a customer relations manager, emphasized the importance of passion in building a successful brand.

