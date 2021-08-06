Foundation Launches Crowdfunding Platform with Insurance Benefits

Mary Nnah

After impacting over 130million people spending over N18 Million on a series of CSR activities covering the six points of concern of the foundation, His Love Foundation (HLF), the charity arm of Redeemed Christian Church of God, has announced the launch of a new crowdfunding campaign.

The aim is to raise and dispense funds in an honourable, transparent, sustainable and structured manner with a view to continue to deepen her initiatives, spread, and broaden the level of impacts in benefiting millions of Nigerians that are in desperate and dire needs.

In the last three years, the Redeemed Christian church of God in Nigeria, has spent on various CSR activities over N18, 444,618,335.97, impacting over 130,753,857 people in her 43,000 operating centres spread over the 36 states of the federation.

The funding to be raised will be used to support His Love Foundation’s efforts in addressing a wide variety of in-the-moment, on-the-ground needs in six specific areas of health, education, feeding, social enterprise, rehabilitation and prisons at the local, state, national and international level.

The crowdfunding campaign was inspired by growing demands of intervention programmes and projects of the church through the foundation which are in response to the clarion call of Jesus Christ to every believer to be mindful of the sick, the poor, those in prison and the hungry.

Intercontinental Overseer, Christian Social Responsibility (CSR) of The Redeemed Christian Church Of God, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, while taking members of the press community through the strides of the foundation stated that, “CSR is a matter of life and death, so this crowdfunding campaign provides an incredible opportunity for individuals, philanthropists and corporations to take part in ameliorating the suffering of people across the world especially in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic”.

He went on to say that there were a wide variety of urgent demands where government support will not be available at all or available in time to meet all the rapidly-changing needs on the ground, hence the need for donations from individuals, philanthropists and corporations to fill critical gaps and make a tremendous difference.

“We therefore need to bring our resources together, so that we can make a tremendous impact”, he said.

He further stated that, with as little as N1000 a month or N12,000 lump sum as a year donation or more, from a partner, the foundation will be able to do more for more people, impact more communities and transform more lives.

In addition, the HLF has entered into partnerships with four Insurance companies in Nigeria to give one-year free Accident Insurance Policy to partners who make lump sum donations of N12,000 or more at once.

According to Iluyomade, the insurance partners are: Axa Mansard; Leadway Assurance Company Limited; Veritas Kapital and Cornerstone Insurance.

The policy provides a worldwide cover on 24-hour basis and pays prompt compensation in the event of injuries, disability or death caused solely by accident, external and visible events such as road accidents, Motorcycle and Tricycle ( Keke NAPEP) risks are covered, however, power bikes or bikes used for racing are excluded.

