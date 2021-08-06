Adefarasin, Ekeh Other Business Moguls Win Big in Forbes 2021 Awards

Eromosele Abiodun

Some of the Africa’s leading lights in business, politics, innovation, leadership and the economy have been slated for honour and celebration at the forthcoming Forbes Best of Africa Award, which will hold at the Foreign Investment Network (FIN) Leadership and Philanthropy round table today virtually.

In a statement, the organisers of the event said the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, who will be represented by the Minister of Trade and Investment Niyi Adebayo, will deliver the goodwill message during the event.

The statement added that the Chairman of FIN Group, Mrs Olayinka Fayomi, will deliver the welcome address while the keynote address will be delivered by the Prelate and Metropolitan Senior Pastor of the House on the Rock Nigeria and Founder and President of The Rock Foundation, Pastor Paul Adefarasin.

The statement reads in part, “A major highlight of the event which has been described by analysts as one of the biggest and most prestigious in 2021, will be the celebration of important personalities who have and continue to have significant influence on the business, political, leadership and economic landscape of Africa.

“The Prime Minister of Lesotho, Dr Moeketsi Majoro and the King of Lesotho Kingdom, His Majesty Letsie III, David Mohato Seeiso will also deliver good message during the event

“The awards is coming after months of intense research and thorough verification exercise by FIN and FORBES and will be presented by none other than Mr. Mark Furlong, President of Customs Solutions at Forbes.”

According to FIN, some of the recipients are Mr. Sam Matekane, Kwame Bediako, Mr. Mahmood Ahmadu and Mr. Leo Stan Ekeh.

Other awardees include: Ms. Wendy Ackerman,Dr. Rajan Mahtani, Mr. Ken Sharpe, Claver Gatete and Pastor Paul Adefarasin.

Other panelists for the event include: Wendy Ackerman, His Excellency Ghadiyali Zuliquar, a multi-faceted technocrat, businessman and leading entrepreneur in the middle East, Dalith Steiger, co-founder of the award-winning, Start-up, Swiss Cognitive; Rajan Mahtani, a Zambian business magnate, Chairman of Finance Bank Zambia Limited and Sam Matekane, an entrepreneur and chairman of Matekane Group of Companies Lesotho.

The FIN – Forbes Best of Africa Award is usually given annually in connection with the Best of Africa event held in New York City around the United Nations General Award (UNGA) meetings to highlight business personalities with a record of creating and building great global businesses that have made far-reaching and positive contributions to the development of Africa.

