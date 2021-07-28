Nigerian Schoolchildren Don’t Know What a Library is, Says Aregbesola

James Sowole in Akure

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has frowned at Nigerians’ attitude, particularly youths, to using the library.

The former Osun governor noted that the modern education system would be impossible without the library, stressing that most youths had not been in a library.

Aregbesola stated this in Akure during the inauguration of a library in Akure Muslim College by the children of the first indigenous Chief Imam of Akure, the late AbdulSalaam Alake.

A book titled ‘Imam AbdulSalaam Alake: His Life and Legacies’ was also launched.

“Modern education system is practically impossible without the library. Unfortunately, our children don’t even know what a library is.

“Teachers only have enough time to introduce to students the subject. The actual learning will be drawn from the library resources and personal research.”

Aregbesola added that “education, both secular and religious is important to man.”

He added, “Religious education helps man to develop his personality and grow in the knowledge of and build his relationship with God. Religion without morality will lead to disaster. Religion with morality leads to spirituality. If you are spiritual, you cannot hate any other person regardless of what they do.”

Also speaking, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Oladunni Odu, disclosed that the state government had prioritised education.

According to the daughter of the late chief imam, Munirat Ogunlayi, the library was built to contribute to society’s development of the society.

“Our dream is for the library to be a reference library in Ondo State if not in Nigeria. We will like to implore and work with the school and the ministry of education on proper management, including deploying a professional librarian for proper management of the library and instituting a system of conducting an annual audit to ensure books and items are always in place.”

