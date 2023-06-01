Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce Holds AGM  

Nigeria’s foremost bilateral Chamber of Commerce, The Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) held her 42nd Annual General Meeting at its Multipurpose Plaza in Lagos.

The installation of the new President and Chairman of Council, as well as other Officers of the Chamber took place during the AGM as Mrs. Bisi Adeyemi was elected as the 17thPresident and Chairman of Council, while Mr Ray Atelly and Prince Bimbo Olashore, were elected as Deputy Presidents. Other elected Officers of the Chamber at the AGM include; Mr Akin Osuntoki, Mr Wole Oshin, Mr Steve Smith, and Mr Seyi Adeyemi, all elected as Vice-Presidents while Mr Sola Oyetayo was elected as the Honorary Treasurer. In her acceptance speech, Mrs Adeyemi, who is also the second female President in the Chamber’s 44 years of existence, stated that years ago, when she joined the Chamber, she never envisioned the day she would be installed as President.

She paid tribute to the body of Past Presidents for the sacrifices they have made in promoting the Chamber to a Premium position.

She also recognized the first female President of the Chamber, Mrs M.R. A Adeleke, for the inspiration she radiates.

The newly elected President equally promised to consolidate on the very laudable achievements of the immediate past administration of the Chamber, to ensure consistent and sustainable growth of the Chamber, as well as prosperity for all members. Earlier in his address, the outgoing President and Chairman of Council, Kayode Falowo, indicated that in two years under his leadership, the Chamber focused on the pledge to “create value for members and enhance membership benefits,” as membership satisfaction has remained one of the cardinal goals of the Chamber.

The Nigerian-Chamber of Commerce is the Foremost Bilateral Chamber of Commerce in Nigeria. Her main objective has been the promotion of trade and investment between Nigeria and Britain since inception in 1977. NBCC currently has about 400 members spanning all sectors of the economy made up of Nigerian and British businesses. Headquartered in Lagos, NBCC maintains an NBCC-UK Network in London and a developing network of local branches within the country.