Nigeria, Russia Sign Agreement on Nuclear Energy

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the Russian Federation have signed a mutual framework for partnership on the development of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

The Vice-President of JSC RUSATOM, the Russian Federation, Mr. Anton Moskvin, and his team met the federal government officials in Abujayesterday in connection with the agreement.

Speaking at a reception for the delegation, the Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, expressed the country’s delight to be a strategic partner of the Russian Federation in the area of the peaceful application of nuclear science and technology.

The Nigerian Government and Russia, however, signed three Inter-governmental Agreements (IGAs) and two broad-based Project Development Agreements (PDAs) for cooperation on the development of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

The agreements were consummated through the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC), and the Russia Nuclear Energy Corporation.

According to Mustapha, the partnership will address the country’s socio-economic challenges by harnessing nuclear technology.

He said such would be achieved through the diversification of the country energy resource base to include nuclear.

The SGF stated that the federal government would ensure that the deployment of nuclear science and technology is done in a safe, secure and sustainable manner in line with global best practices.

According to him, “Despite the constraint placed by COVID-19 globally, I am glad that RUSATOM has been able to sustain the engagement with NAEC through different channels focused on ensuring the meticulous implementation of the various elements of the different broad-based agreements that have been signed.”

Mustapha expressed immense appreciation to the Russian Federation for the enormous support and assistance that the country has continued to receive through training and capacity development of many Nigerians in different fields of nuclear science and technology over the years.

The SGF said since the inception of the cooperation between both countries, about 40 Nigerians had been admitted into various universities in Russia for both doctorate and master’s degrees programmes.

He stated that already, 20 of them have graduated and are back in the country to contribute their quota to the success of the national nuclear energy programme.

The SGF guaranteed the government readiness to work closely with NAEC in this regard, and to provide whatever support that may be required towards the achievement of the set goals under the cooperation.

