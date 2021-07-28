NGO Trains Youths on Gender-based Violence

By Kemi Olaitan

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), The Ojo AbdulQuadir Foundation, has trained over 100 youths of different background and orientation on the importance of eradication of Gender Based Violence (GBV) in the society.

The training is sponsored and facilitated by the NGO focused on myth, definition, terminologies and various forms of GBV.

Speakers at the event that include Mrs. Peace Brown and Mr. Moses Okpara, said GBV is any form of violence directed at individuals on the basis of their gender, stating that GBV constitutes a breach of the fundamental rights to life, liberty, security, dignity, equality between women and men.

The speakers added that, Gender-based violence affects women, men, boys and girls irrespective of their race, ethnicity, class, age, economic or educational status, religious or cultural divide.

According to them, some can also face multiple forms of discrimination and this may put them at heightened risk of being targeted for violence such as women living with disabilities and HIV/AIDS, sex workers, women of racial/ethnic minorities, refugees and internally displaced persons, among others.

‘’Violence is a means of control and oppression that can include emotional, social or economic force, coercion or pressure, as well as physical harm.

‘’Abuse is the misuse of power through which the perpetrator gains control of the abused, using and causing physical or psychological harm or inflicting or inciting fear of that harm.

‘’Rape entails any completed or attempted unwanted penetration of the victim, these and lots more are some of the terminologies that can be attributed to GBV,’’ Brown said.

While educating the youths on the importance of quick identification of GBV and how to avoid the early signs, they called on government at all levels, parents, decision makers, among others to put all hands on deck towards eradicating GBV in the society.

‘’It is important to provide integrated health services for victims, it is also very important to provide community support for victims”, they said.

A Director at the The Ojo AbdulQadir Foundation, Mrs. Zainab Ojo, said it was established to discover, develop and empower new talents of young emerging entrepreneurs and existing ones with feasible entrepreneurial ideas by offering them advisory training, mentorship, capacity building, and funding to enable them to thrive and build a meaningful source of livelihood that will contribute to the growth of the economy in the country.

According to her, ‘’In the course of our work, we envisioned seeing a healthy, gender-balanced, prosperous, and productive society where these young people will have access to unlimited opportunities and resources needed to showcase their potential in the global market.

‘’Our vision is to grow to be an organisation of global standard that will produce young, industrious, and talented entrepreneurs that will contribute to the growth of society and economy.

‘’Let me add that our mission is to inspire, educate and empower young people through innovative thinking, entrepreneurial skills attainment, and community engagement to promote grassroots development.”

Ojo disclosed further that part of the goals of the foundation is to offer micro-finance to small and medium existing business enterprises to support scaling up and exportation of indigenous products to the global market.

He said that the foundation offers scholarship opportunities to economically disadvantaged young people to enable them further their education in Nigerian educational institutions, provide funding opportunities for young people to develop their initiatives and technical skills which will lead to long-term employment and economic self-sufficiency.

She added that the foundation provides aid to crisis survivors with relief items, health care, orientation in order to re- integrate them into the society to lead productive lives.

