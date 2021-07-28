Naval College Students Kidnapped in Edo

Five still in captivity, others rescued

By Adibe Emenyonu

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped some students of the Naval School of Engineering, Sapele, Delta State.

The abduction was said to have occurred on Monday at Iruekpen, along the Benin Ekpoma Road, Edo State.

The students were said to be travelling in two commercial vehicles from Kaduna to Sapele, when their abductors intercepted their vehicle at Iruekpen, a community close to the university town of Ekpoma.

Officers and men of the Edo State Police Command, who were alerted, were said to have swung into action immediately and rescued some of the kidnapped victims.

However, five of the students were said to have been taken hostage by their captors, while the police is still combing the forest to rescue the remaining of the students.

Confirming the incident, Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Kontongs Bello, said that contrary to the information in the social media platforms that seven Naval officers were kidnapped along Warri-Sapele Road, it was students of the Naval College of Engineering, Sapele that were abducted.

“The closest thing that happened to the earlier assumption is that the students of Naval College of Engineering, Sapele traveling from Kaduna to Sapele, Delta State in a commercial bus and Sienna bus on 26/7/2021 was intercepted by hoodlums at Irukpen.

“Our operatives rescued most of them, remaining only five and bush combing is still on”, Bello added.

He did not however, mention if any suspect was arrested in the course of rescuing some of the kidnapped victims

