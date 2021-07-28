Ekiti Monarch Proffers Solution for Insecurity

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Chairman of the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers, the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Ajibade Alabi, has charged state governors to share part of their security votes to the traditional rulers in their various states to help tackle insecurity in the country.

The monarch called on the government at all levels to empower traditional institution financially, so as to enable them to tackle the challenges.

The Alawe stated this in Ado-Ekiti while delivering his valedictory speech as the chairman of the state Council of Traditional Rulers.

Oba Ajibade, who was appointed in 2019 as the council chairman, will end his two-year tenure on July 31.

The monarch, who reiterated the closeness of the traditional rulers to the grassroots, said there was urgent need for the state governors to set aside funds from their huge security votes for them to adequately provide human and other resources in addressing the waves of killings, kidnappings and other heinous crimes pervading the land.

He explained that the importance of traditional rulers in attaining peace, progress, security and development in the country cannot be overemphasised, noting that government at all levels must collaborate with the monarchs in driving their policies in the overall interest of the people.

According to him, “In this era of worsening security challenge, the government should empower traditional rulers to help end insecurity in the country, since they are very close to the grassroots, and by so doing , our country will be a better place.”

Alawe also disclosed his enormous inputs and contributions leading to the formation of the South West Security Network popularly called Amotekun Corps, and emphasised the need for the governors in the region to equip the network with modern day equipment in policing in the area.

He commended the state Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, for the confidence he reposed in him to lead the traditional council as well as the respect his administration accord to the council in the area of wide consultation with them on important policies of the government.

