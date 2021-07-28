23-year-old Bricklayer Kills Lover in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

A 23 years old bricklayer, Adebayo Kingsley, a native of Ibillo in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State, has reportedly killed his 46 years old lover.

The deceased is said to be a widow and mother of four identified as Rosemary Ufeoma, popularly called Mama Samuel from Orogun in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The suspect, who was alleged to have hit the lady with a plank and had carnal knowledge of her thereafter was earlier accused of hitting the deceased’s 13 years old boy on the head before pouncing on the woman thinking the son was dead.

Confirming the incident yesterday, Police Public Relations Officer, Edo State Command, Kontongs Bello, said the suspect would be charged to court once investigation was concluded.

Bello disclosed that the incident happened in Darlington Ogbeifun Street, Off Ogbekan Village Road, Ugbor near Benin City, Headquarters of Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State.

A resident in the area, who simply gave his name as Peter said: “This woman we popularly called Mama Samuel was a widow with four children and the last one who is 13 years stays with her. She was having difficulties paying her rent and then approached a woman in the area whose brother was constructing a storey building that has been roofed to allow her stay there pending when she can raise money from her business to get a new accommodation. She had a lover who is bricklayer that was coming to see her and people around here know them.

“It was early in the morning on July 16 that her 13 years old son, after regaining consciousness from his encounter with the suspect in the night, who thereafter killed his mother ran to inform neighbours what has happened.

“He was rushed to the hospital for treatment and later narrated the story of how the suspect attacked them. He led others to the place where the suspect was working and immediately he sighted the boy, he took to his heels until he was pursued and arrested by the police.”

When asked, the suspect (Adebayo Kingsley), confessed to the crime but said he did not hit the victims with log but rather a fight broke out in the course of an argument with the woman.

“She wanted me to help her with cement to do a caravan but when we did not agree on how to do it, she said I should leave her house. I actually left but missed my way and strayed back to the house but by this time, they have locked the gate so I jumped into the compound through the fence and entered their room, Her son threatened to stab me and went into the room and came back with a knife. I rushed him and pushed him then he hit his head on the wall and collapsed.

“The woman then came after me and held me but in trying to push her away, she fell and hit her head on the ground and blood was coming from her head. I quickly took the boy to the room and put him on the bed and then left. I did not hit anybody with log and I did not sleep with the woman,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

