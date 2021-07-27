Niger Lauds NUT for Embracing Democratic Principles, Investment Policies

By Laleye Dipo

The Niger State Government has commended the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in the state for its democratic principles and implementation of its investment policies.

The government also praised the union for its collaboration with it in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic and resolution of trade disputes between it and teachers.

The state government’s commendation was contained in a speech delivered by the Commissioner for Education, Hajia Hannatu Jibrin Salihu, at the opening of the 7th Quadrennial (12th) State Conference of delegates which began at the Teachers House Multipurpose Conference Hall in Minna on Tuesday.

The government noted that the NUT had always conducted rancour free delegates’ conferences for the election of its officials in addition to establishing a series of investments that has improved the lives of its members.

Salihu said: “The state NUT has become the only teachers’ union in the country to establish and is successfully managing a model primary and secondary school and established a micro finance bank which is doing well.

“Permit me to say that our NUT in the state has distinguished itself in democratic practice and investment in the welfare of it’s members.

“It (NUT) has always conducted peaceful elections and has proved to be pacesetter in empowering its members.

“To the best of my knowledge, Niger NUT

is the only branch in the country that is running a successful microfinance bank for the benefit of its members. I beg to be corrected. It is also the only NUT state branch that has built and is managing successful and standard educational institutions.”

Jibrin said the state government has a special commitment to the teaching profession and holds teachers in high esteem, stressing that the government has been on the part of uplifting education which is one of its primary concern and development agenda.

Earlier, the state Chairman of the union, Mr. Ibrahim Umar, had appealed to the government to release the outstanding promotions of teachers and fully implement the Teachers Salary Scale for his members.

Umar also asked the government to find a solution to the payment of salaries in percentages to teachers in local governments in addition to paying the arrears of salaries for certain categories of teachers.

Elections are to be held into the state executive council of the union during the conference.

