More Medals for Host Japan Softens Mood Around Games

Another flurry of home medals on day three of the Olympic Games in Tokyo has further eased the scepticism from the Japanese public into the hosting of the event.

Before the start of the Games, a strong percentage of the population were against the Games going ahead due to rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

But with eight gold, two silver and three bronze medals won by the home nation so far, opinions appear to be starting to change.

The International Olympic Committee said 69.4 million people in Japan had watched at least some of the preliminary competition events last Wednesday and Thursday.

Japan added to their medal tally as street skateboarding gold went to 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya, who impressed during the “best tricks” portion of the event.

“I’m so happy to win the Olympics in Japan. I want to be the famous one who everyone in the world knows. I want to win at Paris 2024, too,” said the teenager from Osaka.

She earned her victory by landing all three of her final tricks while most of her competitors took painful-looking slams.

Later on Monday, Japan’s gymnasts clinched a silver medal in the men’s team final.

The Russian Olympic Committee took the gold with just a 0.103-point advantage over the Japanese.

They became the Olympic team champions for the first time since 1996, winning on the final rotation of apparatus.

The Chinese, who were challenging the Russians for the gold until the final moments, took the bronze.

