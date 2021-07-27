IG: Installation of CCTV will Reduce Crime

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Mr. Alkali Baba, has said that the articulation of human rights infrastructure such as the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) and recording of statement will reduce crime in the country.

Speaking at the official unveiling of the Human Rights Africa International Pageant in Abuja, the IGP who was represented SP. Chijioke Kalu, asked the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to articulate the concept of human rights infrastructure such as Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV), recording of statements and many others to make the job of the police force easier in the protection of human rights in the country.

He explained that the introduction of the CCTV would protect policemen and reduce inhuman treatment meted you that some members of the public on them.

He said though many are looking at the angle that the CCTV will prevent police brutality but have not thought that it could also add to curb the numerous attacks on the police.

He noted that when the members of the public know that their actions are recorded, they would check their behaviours in public especially attacks on law enforcement agents.

Also speaking at the occasion, the Executive Secretary of NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, said the National Human Rights Commission in its bid to fulfill its mandate of promoting and protecting human rights in the country has always looked at progressive measures, new and innovative ways of getting the gospel of human rights into every nook and cranny of the country and Africa as a whole.

He said in this regard, the commission in strategising on its promotion activities is focusing at what catches the interest and attention of the youths, noting that before now, it has collaborated with Nollywood stars to produce TV serial movie series and film to promote human rights and attract the attention of the endemic population, the

youth.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

