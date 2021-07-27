IFMA Nigeria Partners LSDPC to train Artisans

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The International Facility Management Association (IFMA) Nigeria Chapter has partnered with the Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC) to train artisans within the built industry tagged “A Day with the Artisan” which took place at the LSDPC complex, Ilupeju, Lagos.

In his address, the President IFMA Nigeria, Mr. Segun Adebayo noted that this training session is a part of the capacity building strategy of the association aimed at ensuring that the built environment in Nigeria can be updated with leading standards.

According to him, “this training is part of our purpose as a forward-thinking association and in line with our strategic plans to continually provide capacity building, learning and knowledge development for operators and industry players in the built environment, we are happy to offer a complimentary interactive session with the artisans of the Lagos State Development And Property Corporation.”

“The interactive session tagged “A Day with the Artisan” is part of our Corporate Social Responsibility initiative aimed at exposing artisans to capacity building, knowledge development, soft skills enhancement, and the re-orientation of job responsibilities,” he added.

The session aimed at educating the artisans on how to improve the quality of job delivery and its attendant impact on the service delivery of the Corporation. We will also be deploying our experienced faculty to transfer knowledge to them in specialist and generalist areas of the ecosystem of the built environment.

In his opening remarks, Arc. Dhikrullah Har-Yusuph the Managing Director, LSDPC, appreciated IFMA Nigeria Chapter for the initiative. He expressed the need for excellence in the profession of property development and management. He charged his staff and the participants to pay close attention to what they will be learning because their role is critical to the success of facility management in the state.

The experts who spoke on the varying topics on Facility Management include ESV Stephen Ola Jagun, CFM, FNIVS, FRICS (First IFMA Fellow in Africa) and Past President, IFMA Nigeria; Miss Iyabo Aboaba, Doyen of Facility Management and Past President IFMA Nigeria Chapter; Engr. Sheriff Daramola, ED/COO, Specific Tools Techniques Ltd and General Secretary, IFMA Nigeria Chapter; Engr. Silas Ofoegbu, CEO Spicon Consult and Mr. Adeniyi Ifaturoti, Treasurer, IFMA Nigeria Chapter.

Some modules for the training are- Elements of Facility Management; Understanding the Importance of an Artisan in the Built Environment; The role of Artisans in Operations & Maintenance of a Serviced apartment and Facility Management soft skills. There was also an Experience & Inspiration Session. A total of 50 participants were trained during the two-day workshop.

The International Facility Management Association (IFMA) Nigeria Chapter has been involved in various capacity building programmes that has enhanced the capacity of the public and private sector stakeholders in the built environment. The association is a partner to the Applied Engineering Technology and the University of Lagos.

