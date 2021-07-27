Gunmen Abduct another Traditional Ruler in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna

A first-class traditional ruler in Kaduna State, the Chief of Jaba and the Kpop Ham, Danladi Maude, has been abducted by bandits.

A family source confirmed the incident, saying the traditional ruler, who is above 80 years, was abducted yesterday in his farm.

The farm is said to be located in Gitata, a neighbouring community in Nasarawa State bordering Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The kidnappers were said to have stormed the farm at about 2 p.m. and abducted the traditional ruler, leaving his aides behind.

Spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammad Jalige, did not respond to telephone calls and a text message sent to his phone when contacted.

On July 11, 2021, bandits invaded the palace of the Emir of Kajuru, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, at about midnight and abducted him alongside 13 others.

The 85-year-old emir was, however, released the following day by the bandits, while the 13 others were still held in captivity.

The bandits were reported to have apologised to the emir, and asked him for forgiveness.

The increasing rate of banditry in Kaduna State has continued unabated as bandits continued to terrorised residents at home, in schools, on their farms and on the highways.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

