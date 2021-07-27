Buhari Signs N982.7bn Supplementary Appropriation Bill into Law

•Targets adequate provision of security, medical infrastructure

•Votes fund for construction of 10 molecular laboratories nationwide

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday signed the 2021 Supplementary Appropriation Bill of N982, 729,695,343 into law. The bill was sent to the National Assembly for approval last month after its approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC). It was passed penultimate week by the legislators before proceeding on their annual vacation.

Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, in a release disclosed that the new Appropriation Act would largely focus on funding security and health sectors, especially the COVID-19 needs of the nation.

The president signed the Supplementary Appropriation Bill 2021 in his office at the State House, Abuja, during a brief ceremony witnessed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; Director General, Budget Office of the Federation, Ben Akabueze; and Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (House of Representatives), Hon. Umar el-Yakub.

Of the amount, N123.3 billion is for recurrent (non-debt) expenditure while the sum of the N859.3 billion is for contribution to the Development Fund for capital expenditure for the year ending on December 31, 2021.

Buhari commended the National Assembly for the expeditious consideration and approval of the supplementary budget, assuring that the executive would ensure the timely delivery of capital projects to achieve the objectives of the budget.

Shedding more light on the Appropriation Act after the signing ceremony, El-Yakub said, “The president has assented the Supplementary Appropriation Bill, so now it’s Supplementary Appropriation Act, since it has been assented by Mr. President.

“Of course, you know, the Supplementary Appropriation Bill was submitted to the National Assembly and they made an expeditious consideration of the bill and it was passed and transmitted in record time and Mr. President has today assented to that bill. It will come into force from today.”

According to him, the bill is targeted only at infrastructure to improve security and healthcare, including the provision of infrastructure in all the military formations; Defense, Civil Defence, Police and the Department of State Services. He said all the security services in the country would benefit from the supplementary budget because of the president’s commitment to combating crimes, insurgency, and all the security challenges facing the country.

El-Yakub said, “To that end, this bill is very important and it has been assented to. Another critical area of concern is the health sector, which, of course, we know with the pandemic, there is need to invest in that sector as well. Mr. President, having assented to the bill, you’ll find that molecular laboratories, about 10 of them, will be established nationwide.

“Oxygen plants are also going to be established nationwide and some rehabilitated, especially the ones in Abuja, as well as procurement of vaccines, including the J&J vaccine, which is a one-shot vaccine that had been approved by NAFDAC earlier in the in the year.

“So, all these monies are targeted towards health and security issues.”

The presidential aide also disclosed that the president had earlier assented to the Orthopaedic Hospital Management Board Amendment Bill, which is an establishment bill.

Under the new Act, el-Yakub said there would be an Orthopaedic Hospital to be established in Jos, Plateau State, which will be affiliated to the University of Jos Teaching Hospital to provide specialised orthopaedic treatment and medical services, which will fall under the purview of the hospital management board.

