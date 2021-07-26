NPFL: Rangers’ Israel Abia Decorated with Eunisell Boot

West Africa’s largest independent chemical as well as oil and gas engineering solutions company, Eunisell, has presented the prestigious Eunisell Boot Award for the top scorer in the Nigerian topflight to Enugu Rangers’ striker, Israel Abia.

Abia emerged top scorer during the 2019/20 Nigeria Professional Football League season with 12 goals.

The Eunisell Boot was instituted by Eunisell in 2018 and former Kano Pillars forward, Junior Lokosa, won the inaugural edition. Abia emerged winner last season but his coronation was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Abia was presented with the Eunisell Boot and a cash prize of N2,400,000 million, yesterday at a ceremony held at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu in line with Covid-19 protocol.

Speaking during the award, Eunisell Group Managing Director, Chika Ikenga, represented by Manager, Corporate Finance, Eunisell Limited, Kenneth Okeiyi, said: “Eunisell remains committed to sponsoring the Eunisell Boot award for players in the NPFL, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is our desire to inspire, recognize and celebrate players and see the NPFL develop into a top-class league.”

Abia expressed gratitude to Eunisell and his teammates at Rangers.

“This award will serve as a catalyst for me. It is a recognition I will cherish”, he stated.

The Eunisell Boot presentation ceremony was also attended by General Manager of Enugu Rangers, Davidson Owumi, who is the first recognized highest goal scorer in the domestic league.

Akwa United’s Mfon Udoh and former Nasarawa United forward, Ibrahim Sunusi, now with Canadian side, Montreal Impact of the Major League Soccer (MLS), in the United States of America (USA), emerged joint-winners of the second edition in 2019.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

