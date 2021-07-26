Delta Monarchs Sue for Peace over Olu of Warri Kingship Tussle

Sunday Okobi

The Delta State Council of Traditional Rulers has called on all interested parties in the Olu of Warri Kingship tussle to maintain peace and harmony and assured them that lasting solution is being sought to resolve the lingering impasse in the Itsekiri kingdom.

The monarch warned that recourse to self-help would bring the reverend ancient throne to disrepute.

This plea was made in a nine-point communiqué issued and read by the Chairman of the traditional Council, His Majesty, Obi of Owa Kingdom, Dr. E. O Efeizomor II, at the end of the monthly meeting held in Asaba, the Delta State’s capital.

The traditional rulers noted in the communique that they received a position paper from the embattled Ologbotsere of Warri Kingdom, Mr. Ayiri Emami and warned that the warring parties to sheathe their swords and return to a roundtable in order to find amicable solution to the crisis rocking the throne.

The council said: “The council appeals to all stakeholders in the Warri kingship dispute to please respect the sanctity of peace and dignity of the kingdom, as we pray for peace to return to that great kingdom.”

It also used the forum to deplore the worsening insecurity in the country, and called for all hands to be on deck to arrest the situation.

The council also noted with interest the increase in political activities in the state ahead of 2023, urging all political gladiators to join hand with the Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration to enable it finish strongly in the area of democratic deliverables.

It commended the State House of Assembly on its efforts to ensure the open grazing bill, which is in the public hearing stage, is successfully passed into law to check the spate of herders/farmers clash in the state.

The monarchs stated with emphasis the various conferences of the southern governors held in Asaba and Lagos respectively, in which ban on open grazing, including other essential issues, were deliberated on.

The council also used the forum to congratulate the new Delta State Chief Judge and president of the customary Court of Appeal as well as the newly sworn-in state commissioners, and wished them well in their various assignments in the state.

The meeting was attended by about 60 traditional rulers from the three senatorial districts of the state, including Second Vice Chairman, His Majesty Pere Stanley P. Luke Kalanama V111, Pere of Akugbene-Mein.

