CashBox is Legit, Here to Stay, Says CEO Sydney Aigbogun

The CEO of CashBox, Sydney Imuetinyan Aigbogun has cleared the air for those who have fears about the online saving platform, declaring that Cashbox is not in any way similar to Ponzi schemes that had surfaced in Nigeria in the past. According to him, CashBox (also known as cashboxng), founded in 2019, is a legitimate online saving platform that is duly registered and “is here to do business for a long time.”

CashBox, which he described as an online “piggybank,” simply helps those that subscribe to its service to develop a saving habit.

“All that users have to do is to download the CashBox app on android and iOS, and then link the app with their ATM cards and create a savings plan with the amount and frequency of their contribution. The user controls everything from the app,” he stated. stressing that users had developed trust and confidence in the app that has been installed by over 50, 000 users.

“We are very visible online. You can easily find us on google play store where you can read user reviews of the app. We have our clients across Nigeria, so we are not an unknown business entity,” he assured.

Edo State-born Sydney Aigbogun, an alumnus of the University of Lagos, where he studied Finance, further explained why the Cashbox app is user-friendly: “All you need is a smartphone and internet. You can use CashBox anywhere you are in Nigeria. Withdrawal is easy, stress-free and doesn’t take more than 15 minutes to get your account credited.”

Speaking about the future of Cashbox, he averred: “We have made significant progress in the past two years. We will work hard to make CashBox a stock exchange-listed, pan-African company.”

