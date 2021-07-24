Wema Bank, Vento Partner ‘Shecan Nigeria’ on Women Conference

By Omolabake Fasogbon

A movement for today’s Woman, SheCan Nigeria has announced the third edition of its women conference which is geared towards empowering, uplifting and presenting life-changing opportunities for Nigerian women and girls.

Partnering the movement for this year’s conference is foremost financial institution, Wema Bank and Vento Furniture to support the realisation of the conference’s objectives.

According to the organisers, the conference, themed,” SheCan Do More,” aimed to empower and help women and young girls realise their innate potentials, while also developing their capabilities to achieve success through collaboration and empowerment.

Founder of SheCan, Ezinne Ezeani stated that participants would have opportunity to access scholarships, grant opportunities and networking avenues.

She said, “We want to drive the paradigm shift and share the voices of women in the corporate, business and public service world. This is by recognising their innate abilities to identify, acknowledge and celebrate today’s woman, her strength and achievements, and to give her a voice by collaborating with other female associations.

“Participants at the conference would be further exposed to recruitment opportunities, internship and mentoring, as well as one-on-one coaching. The conference is free for every woman and attendees are urged to log on to www.shecannigeria.com to register.”

She assured that the event holding August 13 at Muson Centre boasts mind-blowing opportunities and networking meet and greets.

Speakers lined up for the event included, “Ezinne Ezeani; first female MD Exploration and Production, Shell Nigeria, Elohor Aiboni; Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA), Cecilia Bolaji Dada and CEO of Ikeja Electric, Folake Soetan.

