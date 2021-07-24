Video: Sanwo-Olu Votes, Speaks to Press

By Segun James

Governor Sanwo-Olu arrived his polling unit at 11.03am to cast his vote.

The governor was accompanied to his Ward 09, Ikoyi 2, Femi Okunnu/Lateef Jakande Avenue polling unit by his wife, Dr. Claudiana Sanwo-Olu.

He voted at 11.08am.

Earlier in his remarks, the Presiding officer, Lawal Olajide, said the number of registered voters at the unit was 1,098.

He said accreditation and voting would go on simultaneously.

Watch video of Governor Sanwo-Olu addressing the press shortly after casting his vote

