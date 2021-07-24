Tayo Emmanuel’s Peace in the Abyss

What’s love in the real sense? How much should we sacrifice for love and how genuine are the actions or words tailored out by our significant other when it comes to loving? Could love be worth it after all even when the red flags are obviously flying? This and more were the questions imbedded in “Peace in the Abyss,” a book by Tayo Emmanuel.

‘Peace in the Abyss’ tops descriptive writing ranks as each scene was well told with explicit use of words leading the reader through each line into sentences and paragraphs into chapters.

Right up in your head, you have a vivid imagination of what each scene looked like and it more or less made you visualize the story and thoughts of the characters.

