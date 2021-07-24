Sunday Treat and Convos with Betty lrabor

By Azuka Ogujiuba

“Sunday Treat and Convos” with Betty Irabor was a recent beautiful and colourful event in Lagos, hosted by Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoniyi, Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Lands and Housing.

The event was a day of fashion, style, merriment, sisterhood camaraderie, networking, deep and meaningful conversations and food indulgence. It was a safe place where women were able to share their individual challenges and struggles, as they strive to reach the peak of their careers without the fear of being judged or criticised. It was a very inspiring Sunday.

In the end, one word that resounded through it all was “kindness.” It was a reminder from Mrs Irabor for everyone to learn to be kind to one another. “Let us be kind to one another. Let us be intentional about kindness,” said Mrs Irabor.

