Saraki Congratulates Emir of Ilorin, New Traditional Title Holders

Immediate past Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has congratulated the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari and the eight new traditional title holders who were named into the Emirate Council on Thursday.

Saraki who is the Waziri of Ilorin in a statement signed on his behalf by the Head of his Media Office, Yusuph Olaniyonu, commended the traditional ruler for always striving to bring development into Kwara State and seeking the progress of indigenes of the Emirate.

The new traditional title holders are Sheikh Sulyman Onikijipa (Grand Mufty), Sheikh Yakub Aliagan (Sarkin Mallami), Sheikh Abdulkadir Oba Solagberu (Mallam Ubandoma), Alhaji Alimi Abdurasaq (Matawale), Alhaji Soliu Mustapha (Turaki), Alhaji Muhammad Yakubu Gobir (Madaki), Alhaji Abolakale Kawu Agaka (Dan Iyan, Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje (Tafida) and Alhaji Sakariyawu Onimago (Shetima).

Saraki noted that the appointment of the new traditional title holders is another of the Emir’s ways of identifying the great sons of the Emirate and giving them due recognition so as to encourage others to continue striving to excel in their various endeavours and in the area of community service.

“The new traditional title should see the conferment of titles on them as a challenge to work harder for unity, development and peace in the Emirate, in particular, and Kwara State, in general.

“The new traditional title holders have been selected among many qualified Ilorin indigenes and they now have the duty to justify the confidence reposed on them by the revered monarch who has perfectly played the role of a good father to all indigenes and residents of the Emirate, including other Nigerians of Kwara State origin.

“Once again, I congratulate the Emir and the new traditional title holders as I also welcome the new title holders into the Emirate council and pray that their appointment will further engender peace, security and development of Ilorin and Kwara State,” Saraki stated.

