MTV Base’s ‘Celeb Living’ Returns with Ayra Starr

MTV Base’s hit show, Celeb Living, is returning for yet another sizzling season packed with exciting new guests. The new season, which will be showing every Tuesday will feature various indigenous superstars including Ayra Starr, L.A.X. and Zoro.

On the debut of the new season, Solafunmi Sosanya, Senior Channels Manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa said: “Celeb Living is the melting pot for celebrity lifestyle, culture, and fan aspirations.

This season will show the glitz, glamour and vulnerability of some of Naija’s favourite celebrities and we are excited about our featured guests as they cut across various layers and have a unique sense of style and glam. As the base of premium entertainment, viewers can trust MTV Base to deliver on memorable, quality content.”

Past seasons of MTV Base’s Celeb Living featured figures like Mr. P, Timaya, AY, Odion Ighalo and Jimi Agbaje, among others.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

