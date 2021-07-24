Lush Hair Signs Yemi Alade as Brand Ambassador

By Omolabake Fasogbon

Indigenous hair extension brand, Lush hair has struck an ambassadorial deal with award winning musician, Yemi Eberechi Alade, better known as Yemi Alade, who has become the first ever brand ambassador for the organisation.

The deal was concluded in Lagos recently in the presence of the Lush hair executives and a team that accompanied Yemi Alade.

According to the organization, Alade became the right choice given her identity that resonates with fashion and style.

Brand Manager of Lush Hair Nigeria, Ms. Ritambhara Kakkar stated that the partnership with the music star is strategic as Alade has become a household name among hair lovers and stylists.

“There is hardly ever any salon that does not feature Yemi’s reference style image for people to emulate her hairstyles in their catalogue. She is the best in the game, and we are working towards being the best in the game as well, so it becomes a case of the best meeting the best.

“We are excited for the partnership and we really hope to go places with the new deal,” Makkar said.

Responding, Alade described the partnership with the brand as a matchmake from heaven, adding that the deal would enable her to bring her vision of creative hairstyles to live.

She said, “Personally, I feel this collaboration is a match made in heaven, especially because of the brand I stand for. I always change my hairstyles and make different hairstyles over time. I think having this deal allows me personalize more of my hairstyles as well.

“I get to have an actual industry that is interested in bringing my vision of creative hairstyles to life. This is also a litmus test because when people see I am rocking it, they know it must be top notch and top quality. Also, everyone knows I am about quality in everything I do and this is no different”.

